Mercedes Benz’s AMG Electric Concept Car may have 1000 Horsepower at Reveal

What’s crazy is that this sedan could churn out torque numbers that reach a staggering 1,000 pound-feet, delivering instant acceleration. This could make the term “family sedan” synonymous with “supercar-like performance.”
The AMG.EA platform isn’t just a rival to internal combustion engines; it could also set new benchmarks within the electric performance car sector. For perspective, BMW has the tech for a 1,341-horsepower EV but is holding back for its future M models, which are projected to have around 700 horsepower.
As we look towards an electrified future, Mercedes seems intent on making sure performance doesn’t take a backseat. If the AMG.EA platform delivers on its promises, the idea of a 1,000-horsepower family sedan might just become the new normal. Is this overkill or the natural evolution of the electric car? Either way, it looks like Mercedes is pulling out all the stops.
And so, as we inch closer to 2025, it's clear that the electric future will be anything but dull. Stay tuned for more EV-centric conversations at Gizmochina!
