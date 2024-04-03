Mercedes-Benz Introduces New 2.0T Engine in C43 Model

There’s a surprise at the Mercedes-Benz ‘Luxury Like No Other’ event in Bangsar today – in addition to the official launches of the. The ‘C43’ name may have been carried over, but there’s a change under the hood, which now houses a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine. The So, the new car one litre and two cylinders down, but the downsized unit has more power. The 2.0T puts out 408 PS and 500 Nm of torque, which is 41 PS more and 20 Nm less than the old V6’s output.

TheCodenamed M139l (the ‘l’ in the name refers to the engine’s longitudinal placement), the engine is a variation of the M139 that we’re familiar with in the A45 hot hatch, and is said to be the world’s first series-production unit to feature an electric exhaust gas turbocharger, with technology derived directly from Formula

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



paultan / 🏆 22. in MY

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mercedes-Benz, BMW register new energy vehicle charging joint venture in BeijingBEIJING, March 10 — A new joint venture (JV) set up by Mercedes-Benz Group China Ltd and BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd has been registered in Beijing’s Chaoyang district,...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia partners with ECOMY to install solar lighting for orang asli communitiesMercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) has partnered up with Ecotourism & Conservation Society Malaysia (ECOMY) for the KampungKu project, which is dedicated to resolving the energy-related needs of indigenous rural communities across Malaysia by providing small-scale solar...

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »

Hap Seng Star Mercedes-Benz Pre-owned Raya Bonanza – certified vehicles from as low as RM169kWhen it comes to purchasing a pre-owned Mercedes-Benz vehicle, finding one in excellent condition at an attractive price is surely what any buyer is looking for. If you happen to be looking for such a …

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »

2022 W206 Mercedes-Benz C-Class now in Malaysia – C200 Avantgarde, RM288k; C300 AMG Line, RM330kSighted earlier this month, the wraps have finally come off the 2022 W206 Mercedes-Benz C-Class, with the fifth-gen executive sedan making its official Malaysian debut today, exactly a year after its world premiere. As previously …

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »

Mercedes-Benz recalls right-hand drive vehicles for software updateSTUTTGART: German automaker Mercedes-Benz has recalled around 529,000 right-hand drive vehicles worldwide to address a steering software issue, according to a spokesman.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Bangkok 2024: W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class – diesel and PHEV, standard MBUX Superscreen, from RM517kIt’s been nearly a year since the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class was shown, but the sixth-generation executive sedan has finally landed in ASEAN. Shown at the Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS), the new car is being …

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »