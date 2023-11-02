Menu Rahmah Discount Card offers up to 40% discount for operators

“The government is grateful to the entrepreneurs who offer special Rahmah Menu to needy groups at a rate of RM5 and below. “That’s why we think what encouragement can be given to entrepreneurs who are helping the government to deal with the cost of living and therefore we are introducing this Special Discount Card,“ he said.

He said this at the launch of the Special Discount Card which was also attended by Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Fuziah Salleh.To date, he said a total of 2,849 registered premises are offering Rahmah Menu and it is hoped that more will participate in the initiative.

Among the items offered at a discount rate to Menu Rahmah operators whose participation has been approved are raw items such as chicken, onions and other basic items to help them reduce the cost of food preparation.

In addition, he said the application for Menu Rahmah Special Discount Card is opened from today through the portal https://menurahmah.kpdn.gov.my with the specified criteria being a Malaysian citizen, registered as a Menu Rahmah operator under the ministry and a registered business with the Malaysian Companies Commission as well as local authorities.

The Menu Rahmah initiative was launched by the former Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, the late Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub on January 31 to help reduce cost of living burden on the people, especially the less fortunate.Bernama

