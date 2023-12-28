Mentally unstable vagrants vandalise streetlights

After already having to reckon with metal thieves damaging its streetlights in their search for the copper in some cables, City Hall now has to deal with mentally unstable vagrants vandalising these amenities. The wires inside a control panel, related to the public lighting in one part of Likas Bay, were cut by a beggar earlier this month.

Another homeless individual set fire to some rubbish near a streetlight on the divider in the middle of the main road in Sembulan around this time, giving drivers the impression that the pole was on fire. A sky-master was deployed to assist in the repairs to the lights in this part of Dah Yeh Villa. A spokesman for the agency’s Engineering Department said its staff had been on their way to carry out an inspection in the UMS-area at the beginning of December, when they spotted the “suspicious activity” at the control pane





