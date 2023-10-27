Melbourne drug haul: Seven suspects identified in Malaysia

KAJANG: Police have identified several people in Malaysia, who are said to be linked to a methamphetamine drug smuggling ring that was crippled in Melbourne, Australia recently.picHe said the initial investigation found that the drugs were smuggled from the Golden Triangle area before being repackaged in Malaysia and sent to Australia.

"We are currently conducting an investigation to identify the syndicate that smuggled the drugs," he told reporters on Friday (Oct 27).It was reported that four men including a Malaysian, 34, were arrested by Australian police following the discovery of 622kg of methamphetamine, hidden inside a shipment of toilet paper rolls which arrived in Melbourne via sea cargo from Malaysia on Oct 4.The other suspects are a 32-year-old man from Hong Kong and two Chinese nationals, both aged 33.

Read more:

staronline »

University of Nottingham Malaysia launches Future Students Centre to boost Malaysia’s appeal to international studentsA woman who filmed herself arguing with the police after she verbally abused a hospital staff member was sentenced to five weeks and five days’ jail and fined S$600 on Wednesday. Read more ⮕

The OnePlus Open will not be sold in Malaysia - OnePlus Malaysia rep confirmsPreviously, we mentioned the release of the OnePlus Open. Today, a OnePlus Malaysia representative confirmed that the phone will not be available on t Read more ⮕

Producer price index rebounds after seven consecutive months of declineUp for the first time since Feb 2023 due to base effects and higher primary commodity prices, says the statistics department. Read more ⮕

M’sians brace for windy week at Royal MelbourneMELBOURNE: The Malaysian players competing in this week’s 14th Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship are bracing themselves for challenging conditions wit... Read more ⮕

Ronaldo stunners edge AFC Champions League seven-goal thrillerRIYADH, Oct 25 — Cristiano Ronaldo rolled back the years to score two stunning goals and propel his Al Nassr side to a thrilling 4-3 victory over Al Duhail of Qatar in the AFC... Read more ⮕

Maybank C’ship: Thailand’s Jasmine fires an eagle, seven birdies to soar into the leadKUALA LUMPUR: Thailand’s Jasmine Suwannapura (pix) got off to a sizzling start when she fired seven birdies and an eagle for a nine-under 63 to take t... Read more ⮕