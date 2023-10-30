Melaka CM extends early Deepavali greetings to Hindu civil servants, contract staff

MELAKA: Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh extended early Deepavali greetings to Hindu civil servants and contract staff as he will be leaving for Italy on an official trip a few days before the festive season.

“I wish to celebrate this occasion by attending each of your open houses but I have no choice as work comes first. “My trip to Milan is to meet with businessmen regarding potential investments in the state,” he said after handing over delicacies to about 35 revellers at Seri Negeri at Ayer Keroh on Monday (Oct 30).

Ab Rauf said Melaka Youth, Sports and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) Committee chairman VP Shanmugam will also be spending his Deepavali in Italy. “We need to double our efforts to attract investments to the state and I wish that Deepavali brings happiness and prosperity to all of you,” he said. headtopics.com

In a separate event, Ab Rauf also presented Deepavali financial aid to 1,000 recipients at the Bistari mini stadium at Ayer Keroh here. He said the state government has allocated RM200,000 to bring Deepavali cheer to the deserving group.

Ab Rauf said it's a tradition for the state to celebrate Deepavali where various races can get together to uplift the festive spirit. “We are blessed that in this country we can live together and celebrate each other’s festivities,”he said. headtopics.com

Ab Rauf also enthralled those who were present at the event including Melaka exco members and assemblyman by rendering a special Deepavali poem in Bahasa Melayu.

