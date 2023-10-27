MeatMore elevates the grilling of meat to a ritual

KUALA LUMPUR: It’s no small feat deciding where to eat in the ever-buzzing Bukit Bintang, teeming as it is with culinary options.
Touting itself as Kuala Lumpur’s “meat specialist”, this luxurious grill house offers a diverse selection of meats sourced from Japan, Australia, New Zealand and the United States. Won was previously the chef-patron of Enfin, one of Kuala Lumpur’s leading contemporary French restaurants.In the context of restaurants, omotenashi calls for the use of the best ingredients of the land as well as precision and delicacy in preparation.
MeatMore treated its full-flavoured meats delicately, which cannot often be said for dishes served buffet style, as they were on opening night. MeatMore also offers gluten-free and vegetarian options on its menu. (Muhaimin Marwan @ FMT Lifestyle) headtopics.com
Other pleasant sides include juicy beef burgers with red cheddar cheese and the thrice-cooked tallow fries.
