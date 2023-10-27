MeatMore elevates the grilling of meat to a ritual

KUALA LUMPUR: It’s no small feat deciding where to eat in the ever-buzzing Bukit Bintang, teeming as it is with culinary options.

Touting itself as Kuala Lumpur’s “meat specialist”, this luxurious grill house offers a diverse selection of meats sourced from Japan, Australia, New Zealand and the United States. Won was previously the chef-patron of Enfin, one of Kuala Lumpur’s leading contemporary French restaurants.In the context of restaurants, omotenashi calls for the use of the best ingredients of the land as well as precision and delicacy in preparation.

MeatMore treated its full-flavoured meats delicately, which cannot often be said for dishes served buffet style, as they were on opening night. MeatMore also offers gluten-free and vegetarian options on its menu. (Muhaimin Marwan @ FMT Lifestyle) headtopics.com

Other pleasant sides include juicy beef burgers with red cheddar cheese and the thrice-cooked tallow fries.

Read more:

fmtoday »

Dewan Rakyat: Pelebaran Lebuhraya Kuala Lumpur-Karak mula suku kedua 2024Kerja-kerja pelebaran bagi Lebuhraya Kuala Lumpur-Karak akan bermula pada suku kedua 2024.Timbalan Menteri Kerja Raya, Datuk Seri Abdul Read more ⮕

Get Ready For Asia's Fittest Party: The Music Run by CIMB, Kuala Lumpur 2024!Where else can you go for a 5km run with your friends and then party your heart out immediately after? It's no wonder that Asia's fittest party is such a lit Read more ⮕

Kuala Kangsar MP absent from Parliament after declaring support for PMPETALING JAYA: Shuttlers Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik have pulled out of the French Open men's doubles competition. Read more ⮕

Arson: In Kuala Selangor, two teens sentenced to clean toilet for 100 hoursKUALA SELANGOR, Oct 25 — Two teenagers were sentenced to community service of washing toilets for 100 hours over a period of six months by the Magistrates’ Court here today for... Read more ⮕

Shake Shack Malaysia: First store will be opening at The Exchange, TRX in Kuala LumpurKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — A delicious surprise popped up online today. We got confirmation that Shake Shack, the famous burger chain from the United States, has announced that they... Read more ⮕

Loghat Perak asli di Kuala Kangsar, Perak TengahBahasa pertuturan Perak yang asli adalah bahasa dialek yang dituturkan oleh penduduk di Kuala Kangsar dan Perak Tengah. Read more ⮕