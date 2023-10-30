MDX 2023 TO SHOWCASE DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY

By highlighting Malaysia’s tech advancements, the aim of MDX 2023 is to attract digital investments, says MDEC CEO Mahadhir Aziz.

Spanning six weeks, MDX 2023 commenced on Sept 25, followed by 18 auxiliary events that range from conferences and workshops to exhibitions and networking sessions. By highlighting Malaysia’s tech advancements, the aim is to attract digital investments – aligning with Malaysia Madani’s vision of creating tech jobs and promoting socioeconomic development.

Ultimately, MDX 2023, as part of the enabling initiative under the new national strategic initiative, Malaysia Digital (MD), aims to establish Malaysia as the Asian Digital Tiger, ushering in a Golden Digital Era for the nation. headtopics.com

This makes Malaysia an ideal gateway for trade and investment and allows foreign nations to tap into the vast markets of China, India and South-East Asia. One of the primary auxiliary events at MDX 2023 was the #mydigitalmaker Fair 2023, aimed at promoting digital skills, creativity, and innovation among the youth and educators in Malaysia.

Driven by the trifecta framework that fuelled the growth of the digital economy – supply, demand and enabler, #mydigitalmaker initiative ensures a steady creation of talents and workforce (supply) to act as enablers to meet the demands of the ecosystem and industry. headtopics.com

The larger studios were animation and art, primarily engaged in outsourcing for the video game industry or AAA games. Malaysia has also seen many local animations go international recently, such as BoBoiBoy and Monsta’s Mechamato.