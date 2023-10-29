Mbappe snatches late win for PSG against Brest

Kylian Mbappe celebrates with his teammates after scoring the winning goal for Paris Saint-Germain in the Ligue 1 match against Brest. (AFP pic)

BREST: A late strike from Kylian Mbappe allowed Paris Saint-Germain to snatch a 3-2 win at Brest in the Ligue 1 today. The visitors were awarded a penalty after Lilian Brassier fouled Randal Kolo Muani. While Mbappe’s spot kick effort was saved, he netted the rebound a minute before stoppage time.Warren Zaire-Emery, 17, displayed his skills 16 minutes into the match when he fired a thunderous shot into the upper left corner to hand PSG a 1-0 lead.

Mbappe doubled the score with his 250th club goal when he calmly slotted the ball into the bottom-left corner in the 28th minute. Steve Mounie was roared on by the home fans when he netted a close-range shortly before the interval and Jeremy Le Douaron levelled the score just after the restart. headtopics.com