MB: Toilet maintenance projects at 169 schools in Negeri Sembilan fully completed

He said the State Development Office reported that all the projects had been carried out smoothly, involving around 70 to 80 contractors. “The state has successfully achieved its target to have toilets in 169 schools repaired. Congratulations to the contractors who fulfilled this responsibility excellently,” he told reporters after chairing the State Executive Council meeting here today.
The ICU reported that the initiatives were in line with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s call for clean and safe toilet facilities for the comfort of over five million students and 409,161 teachers in the country. — Bernama
