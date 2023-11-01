MB: Toilet maintenance projects at 169 schools in N.Sembilan fully completed

“The state has successfully achieved its target to have toilets in 169 schools repaired. Congratulations to the contractors who fulfilled this responsibility excellently,” he told reporters after chairing the State Executive Council meeting here today.

According to the State Development Office’s statement, the implementation of the projects was coordinated and closely monitored by the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) under the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) through the State Development Office and executed by the District Office.

The ICU reported that the initiatives were in line with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s call for clean and safe toilet facilities for the comfort of over five million students and 409,161 teachers in the country.Pengapungan harga ayam: Pembeli lega harga tak naik, bekalan cukup

