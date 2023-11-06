Maybank Introduces Secure2u to Protect Customers from Scammers

It’s now easier than ever to find the products and services you’re looking for on eCommerce platforms. As such, people with malevolent intentions have taken advantage of the situation to scam people out of their hard-earned money. One popular method is to obtain One-Time Passwords (OTP) sent through SMS for authenticating banking transactions. Victims will be tricked into sharing the OTP or convinced to download malicious apps that will relay the OTP to the scammer.
More advanced tactics include SIM jacking where the scammer will obtain the necessary information from the victim to request a replacement SIM from the telco. To protect its customers from unauthorised transactions, Maybank introduced Secure2u on its mobile banking app as a secure replacement for SMS OTP.Maybank’s Secure2u strengthens security over SMS OTP by running within a secure environment in the MAE app. Thanks to the security measures baked into Maybank’s mobile banking app, it’s more difficult for malware to penetrate. Unlike SMS OTP, Secure2u provides more details of the transaction, helping you verify the legitimacy of the party you’re in business with. Even after you confirm the transaction, you are required to enter your 6-digit PIN for authentication. For tighter security, Maybank only allows Secure2u to be activated on one smartphone at a tim
Malaysia Headlines
