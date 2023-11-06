Maybank Introduces Secure2u to Protect Customers from Scammers

It’s now easier than ever to find the products and services you’re looking for on eCommerce platforms. As such, people with malevolent intentions have taken advantage of the situation to scam people out of their hard-earned money. One popular method is to obtain One-Time Passwords (OTP) sent through SMS for authenticating banking transactions. Victims will be tricked into sharing the OTP or convinced to download malicious apps that will relay the OTP to the scammer.

More advanced tactics include SIM jacking where the scammer will obtain the necessary information from the victim to request a replacement SIM from the telco. To protect its customers from unauthorised transactions, Maybank introduced Secure2u on its mobile banking app as a secure replacement for SMS OTP.Maybank’s Secure2u strengthens security over SMS OTP by running within a secure environment in the MAE app. Thanks to the security measures baked into Maybank’s mobile banking app, it’s more difficult for malware to penetrate. Unlike SMS OTP, Secure2u provides more details of the transaction, helping you verify the legitimacy of the party you’re in business with. Even after you confirm the transaction, you are required to enter your 6-digit PIN for authentication. For tighter security, Maybank only allows Secure2u to be activated on one smartphone at a tim

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SOYA_CİNCAU: Maybank has rolled out a new security measure for Secure2u activation. Here's what you need to knowPreviously, activating Secure2u relied solely on the MAE app. However, Maybank is strengthening security for this process with a two-factor authentication via ATM or calling Maybank customer service.

Source: Soya_Cincau | Read more »

TECHNAVEMY: Activate Secure2u for Added SecurityLearn how to activate Secure2u via the MAE app at a Maybank ATM for added security against digital scams.

Source: technavemy | Read more »

LOWYATNET: Google Introduces Independent Security Review Badge For Play Store AppsGoogle has started adding Independent Security Review badges to apps to signify that they are safe to use, starting with VPNs.

Source: LowyatNET | Read more »

FMTODAY: EU probes AliExpress to examine curbs on illegal productsThe bloc is seeking details on the measures being taken to protect consumers online.

Source: fmtoday | Read more »

GİZMOCHİNA: Samsung Launches 50MP ISOCELL GNK Sensor for Mobile Photography and VideographySamsung introduces the 50MP ISOCELL GNK sensor with advanced features such as Dual Pixel Pro autofocus, expanded dynamic range, and 8K video recording.

Source: gizmochina | Read more »

FMTODAY: India to extend free food grains programme by 5 years, says ModiThe move aims to protect consumers from surging cereal prices ahead of next year’s general election.

Source: fmtoday | Read more »