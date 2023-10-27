Maybank IB lifts Nestle’s earnings estimate by 7%

Nestle (Malaysia) Bhd’s net profit increased to RM133.7 million in Q3 2023 from RM112.65 million in the same period the previous year, boosted by robust sales growth.

An expected shift in consumer spending towards dine-in for lower-income groups may spur sales growth for stapled food and beverages (F&B) products in the near term. “That said, we believe a higher intensity in advertisement and promotional activities may be required to keep sales momentum steady,” the investment bank said in a research note.

Yesterday, Nestle announced that its net profit increased to RM133.7 million in the third quarter ended Sept 30, 2023 (Q3 2023) from RM112.65 million in Q3 2022, boosted by robust sales growth. For the cumulative nine months, net profit increased to RM511.77 million versus RM487.48 million while revenue rose to RM5.36 billion as compared with RM5.02 billion previously. headtopics.com

On the other hand, Hong Leong Investment Bank (HLIB) reckoned that Nestle will continue to face challenges with the uncertainty from volatility in the commodity and energy market coupled with a weakening currency.

