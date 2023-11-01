Maybank: How to activate Secure2u overseas without the ATM?

So what happens if you’re a Maybank customer outside of Malaysia? How can you activate Secure2u if you’ve switched phones and you have no access to a Maybank ATM overseas? Here’s all you need to know.since 1st July 2023. The new Secure2u activation will be required for all first-time activations as well as existing users switching to a new device.

If you’re a new user or have recently switched to a new phone, you can activate Secure2u by registering on the MAE app and then heading to the nearest Maybank ATM.. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the activation and then wait for a minimum of 12 hours before you can start using Secure2u to approve transactions.

According to Maybank, the 12-hour grace period acts as an additional layer to delay and thwart scammers to ensure that customers are the sole approvers of Secure2u activation. In fact, the cooling-off period is also one of the security directives issued by BNM to fight scams.While the new Secure2u security measure does increase security, there are concerns about inconvenience, especially from users who are residing outside of Malaysia.

