Maybank Employee Saves Woman from Phone Scam and Loss of Life Savings

A 57-year-old civil servant nearly fell victim to a phone scam and lost her life savings, had it not been for a quick acting Maybank employee who noticed what was going on. Fatimah, the 57-year old government contract worker in question, had originally received a call supposedly from Maybank that accused her of involvement in unauthorised transactions and illicit mule account activities.

The scammers then orchestrated a series of phone calls to Fatimah with several more individuals all posing as officials from various enforcement and regulatory agencies such as Bank Negara Malaysia and the Royal Malaysia Police. After four hours of back and forth with the scammers, Fatimah then followed their instructions and went to the Maybank Kampung Baru branch to withdraw RM150,000 from her savings account, the money that she had been saving for not only her retirement but also to fund her children’s education. “I was shaken by the whole ordea

