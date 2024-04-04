Maybank Employee Prevents Customer from Losing RM150,000 to Phone Scammers

A Maybank branch employee in Kampung Baru, Penang recently prevented a customer from losing RM150,000 to phone scammers impersonating enforcement agency officers. The issue started when the customer Fatimah, a 57-year-old government contract worker, received a call that appeared to be from her bank, claiming that she was involved in unauthorised transactions and illegal mule account activities.

To further convince the victim, the fraudster also set up a series of phone calls to people pretending to be from various enforcement and regulatory agencies, such as the Royal Malaysia Police and Bank Negara Malaysia. In a four-hour long phone call, the scammers instructed Fatimah to withdraw RM150,000 from her savings account at the Maybank Kampung Baru branch in Penang. “I was shaken by the whole ordeal. At the branch, the teller performed the usual check and asked me the purpose of withdrawa

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



staronline / 🏆 4. in MY

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Maybank branch prevents civil servant from losing RM150,000 to phone scamStaff at a Maybank branch in Kampung Baru, Penang, recently intervened to prevent a 57-year-old civil servant from losing RM150,000 to a phone scam, the bank said today.

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Maybank staff saves 57-year-old woman from RM150,000 phone scam57-year-old Fatimah nearly lost RM150,000 in life savings, had it not been for the Maybank Kampung Baru Assistant Manager stepping in.

Source: Soya_Cincau - 🏆 16. / 55 Read more »

Oil palm factory in Gemas fined RM150,000 for polluting air, breaching licence conditionsSEREMBAN: An oil palm factory in Gemas was today fined a total of RM150,000 by the Sessions Court here for violating the Environmental Quality Act 197...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Oil palm factory in Gemas fined RM150,000 for polluting air, breaching licence conditionsSEREMBAN, March 29 — An oil palm factory in Gemas was today fined a total of RM150,000 by the Sessions Court here for violating the Environmental Quality Act 1974. Judge Diana...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Langgar akta kualiti alam sekeliling: Kilang kelapa sawit didenda RM150,000SEREMBAN: Mahkamah Sesyen di sini hari ini menjatuhi hukuman denda berjumlah RM150,000 ke atas sebuah kilang memproses kelapa sawit di Gemas bagi lapa...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Maybank Employee Saves Woman from Phone Scam and Loss of Life SavingsA 57-year-old civil servant nearly fell victim to a phone scam and lost her life savings, had it not been for a quick acting Maybank employee who noticed what was going on.

Source: Soya_Cincau - 🏆 16. / 55 Read more »