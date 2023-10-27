Maybank Championship: Jasmine retains top spot after shaky start

managed to recover from a shaky start to retain her one-stroke lead with two-day overall of 12 under 132 in the inaugural Maybank Championship at the Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club here, today.

The 30-year-old, who started the round with two bogeys in the first and third, was able to rebound with five birdies, four in the back nine, to remain in the top spot after carding three under 69 today, while American sensation Rose Zhang hit 68 to chase closely with 11 under 133.Jasmine hopes to continue her momentum until Sunday towards winning her third LPGA Tour title, after the 2018 Marathon Classic and 2019 Great Lakes Bay Invitational success.

“I think I didn't really get stress about the two bogeys, and I feel like today especially pin position was not that easy at all. I feel like couple bogeys, it's makes sense. “Today was really hot and I definitely felt that on the first three holes that I sweat everywhere literally. So, we have to take care of the body and make sure I am ready for tomorrow and the last day,” she said. headtopics.com

Zhang, 20, who won the LPGA Tour title in her debut at the 2023 Mizuho Americas Open in early June, climbed up a place to second after carded seven birdies, a bogey and a double bogey for four under 68 today, after hit 65 in the opening round.

Asked about her chances of winning her second title in the debut season in Maybank Championship, Zhang played down the expectation, instead wanted to focus step by step. “It would be incredible but it's not really something that I think about a lot. I feel like there is a lot of incredible players out here who can put up incredible numbers...If I end up in that position, I'll be working my hardest,” she said. headtopics.com

