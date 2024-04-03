Maybank branch prevents civil servant from losing RM150,000 to phone scam

Staff at a Maybank branch in Kampung Baru, Penang, recently intervened to prevent a 57-year-old civil servant from losing RM150,000 to a phone scam, the bank said today. Malayan Banking Bhd said the government contract worker by the name of Fatimah had received phone calls from a person purporting to be a bank representative and claiming her account was used for fraud.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



malaymail / 🏆 1. in MY

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Langgar akta kualiti alam sekeliling: Kilang kelapa sawit didenda RM150,000SEREMBAN: Mahkamah Sesyen di sini hari ini menjatuhi hukuman denda berjumlah RM150,000 ke atas sebuah kilang memproses kelapa sawit di Gemas bagi lapa...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Oil palm factory in Gemas fined RM150,000 for polluting air, breaching licence conditionsSEREMBAN, March 29 — An oil palm factory in Gemas was today fined a total of RM150,000 by the Sessions Court here for violating the Environmental Quality Act 1974. Judge Diana...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Oil palm factory in Gemas fined RM150,000 for polluting air, breaching licence conditionsSEREMBAN: An oil palm factory in Gemas was today fined a total of RM150,000 by the Sessions Court here for violating the Environmental Quality Act 197...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Speed limit imposed at Penang World Heritage sitesDrivers caught speeding will be fined RM150.

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Maybank, Doxa ink MoU for suplly chain financing solutions in building & construction sectorPETALING JAYA: The government has decided not to accept the offer to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games in a Cabinet meeting on Friday (March 22), says the Youth and Sports Ministry.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

Maybank and Gentari to collaborate on sustainability solutions tailored to individuals and SMEsMaybank, Gentari have signed a MOU to explore collaboration in green mobility and renewable energy solutions.

Source: DNewsAsia - 🏆 23. / 51 Read more »