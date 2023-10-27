Maxis Opens Updated Fibre Prices Up To All Customers

Earlier in the month, we reported that Maxis started offering its revised fibre plans, but only to new and walk-in customers. Now, it looks like the green telco is finally opening up the discounts to its plans to all potential customers. Existing customers will also be getting the promised speed upgrade, albeit not immediately.

In case you missed it, the new prices for the Maxis Home Fibre 100Mbps, 300Mbps and 500Mbps plans are now RM99, RM139 and RM159 a month, respectively. These will also get a RM10 monthly rebate for 24 months. As fir the 800Mbps plan, this appears to have been bumped up to 1Gbps while retaining its RM249 a month fee. None of these are reflected on the telco's official site yet, at least at the time of writing, though there's an FAQ page which features these new figures.

As for the speed upgrade, another entry in the FAQ page notes that those already subscribed to Maxis Home Fibre plans of 100Mbps or higher will be provided with more information in November. No specifics on dates, but the upgrade will not come with a contract renewal. But if you choose to keep your current speed and benefit from the new prices, then your contract with get a 24-month renewal. You can find out more by visiting the aforementioned FAQ page, linked below. headtopics.com

