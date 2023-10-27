Maxis introduces 2Gbps Home Fibre Broadband, first to bundle WiFi 6E router

has finally unveiled its revised home fibre broadband plans. Besides giving a price cut and making 100Mbps the minimum mainstream fibre broadband offering, the green telco has also introduced its new 1Gbps and 2Gbps fibre plans to the public. Maxis also claims that it is the first telco in Malaysia to offer 2Gbps fibre broadband with a WiFi 6E router.and it comes with a Premium WiFi 6E-certified router. The 2Gbps plan offers an upload speed of up to 1Gbps.

As usual, these fibre broadband plans are tied to a 24-month contract. You can also add device bundles such as Smart TVs, PlayStation 5, Laptops and iPads on a 36-month or 24-month Zerolution instalment plan.Maxis Fibre Broadband: Free speed upgrade only for 100Mbps plans and above

