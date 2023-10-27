Maxis Home Fibre: Here's the reduced broadband pricing, 100Mbps from RM89/month

Maxis has finally announced its new revised home fibre broadband pricing following the enforcement of the new Mandatory Standard on Access Pricing (, 100Mbps is now the new minimum fibre broadband offering priced at RM99/month. Maxis is also offering a limited-time offer of RM89/month for 100Mbps, RM129/month for 300Mbps and RM149/month for 500Mbps.All plans come with a 24-month contract and Maxis offers a WiFi 6 router for 100Mbps to 1Gbps plans.

Take note that the promo is available starting today (27th October 2023) and the extra rebate of RM10/month for 100Mbps, 300Mbps and 500Mbps plans is only for the first 24 months. According to the, the rebate is only for new Maxis Home Fibre subscribers while existing users will get a speed upgrade with no contract. Customers will be notified about the free upgrade in November 2023.

For senior citizens, disabled (OKU), veterans or those who are under the B40 group, Maxis still offers 30Mbps fibre broadband for RM69/month under Pakej Rahmah. More details about the Pakej Rahmah fibre broadband plan can be foundThe free speed upgrade for existing Maxis customers is only applicable to those who are on 100Mbps plan and above. If you’re on 30Mbps, Maxis encourages you to upgrade to the new 100Mbps plan for RM99/month where you can get 3x speed for an extra RM10/month. headtopics.com

Existing customers who wish to stay on their current speed and pay less on their monthly bill can switch to the new Maxis Home Fibre Plans. Similar to Unifi, any plan change will require a new contract refresh of 24 months. Similarly, customers who take up a new router or a modem upgrade will require a contract refresh.

Customers who are currently on contract who wish to change plans will be subjected to a new 24-month contract. If they take up the free speed upgrade, the contract refresh condition will be waived. Customers with an active Home Zerolution contract are not allowed to change their plans but they are only allowed to upgrade to the higher speed of the new Maxis Home fibre plans. headtopics.com

