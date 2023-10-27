Maxis Home Fibre: Free speed upgrade only for 100Mbps broadband plans and above

. While new Maxis Home Fibre subscribers can enjoy an additional RM10/month rebate, the green telco is offering free speed upgrades for existing customers except for those on the base 30Mbps plan.According to Maxis, existing Home Fibre customers on plans of 100Mbps and above will be eligible for a free speed upgrade without any new contract or price change on their existing subscription. This means if you’re currently paying RM129/month for 100Mbps, you’ll be upgraded to 300Mbps.

If you’re connected to 30Mbps Maxis Fibre via VDSL technology, you will only get your upgraded speed once your premises have been upgraded to fibre.As mentioned, the free speed upgrade on Maxis is only for 100Mbps plans and above. If you’re currently paying RM89/month for your 30Mbps Home Fibre Plan, Maxis says it is encouraging you to upgrade to the all-new Maxis Home Fibre 100Mbps and enjoy 3x the speed for an additional RM10 per month.

Since this is a plan change and not a free upgrade, you’ll be subjected to a 24-month contract refresh.All customers eligible for the free speed upgrade will get bumped to the next speed for free without a new contract or price change. If you are still on a contract, the contract duration will be carried forward. headtopics.com

But if you don’t need the faster speed and prefer to pay less on your monthly bill, you are allowed to downgrade to the same speed on the new Maxis home fibre plan. Similar toIf you take up a new router from Maxis or if a modem upgrade is required to enjoy faster speeds, your Maxis Home Fibre Broadband contract will also be renewed for another 24 months.

Customers who have an active Home Zerolution contract for a device bundle will only be allowed to upgrade to a higher-speed of the new Maxis Home Fibre plans. You are only allowed to change to any other plan of your choice once your Home Zerolution contract has expired.Maxis introduces 2Gbps Home Fibre Broadband, first to bundle WiFi 6E router headtopics.com

