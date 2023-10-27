Maxis Fibre Broadband: Free speed upgrade only for 100Mbps plans and above

Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim is new Agong for five years from January 31, 2024; Perak’s Sultan Nazrin named as deputy

After students and teachers shown with toy guns in schools, PM Anwar says Putrajaya will keep Palestine solidarity events in check Singapore man gets seven years jail for killing pregnant wife, after attempted suicide when accounting error made him think business was doomedMaxis has announced its new revised Home Fibre Broadband plans which offer 100Mbps for RM99/month to 2Gbps for RM319/month. — SoyaCincau pic. While new Maxis Home Fibre subscribers can enjoy an additional RM10/month rebate, the green telco is offering free speed upgrades for existing customers except for those on the base 30Mbps plan.

If you’re connected to 30Mbps Maxis Fibre via VDSL technology, you will only get your upgraded speed once your premises have been upgraded to fibre.As mentioned, the free speed upgrade on Maxis is only for 100Mbps plans and above. If you’re currently paying RM89/month for your 30Mbps Home Fibre Plan, Maxis says it is encouraging you to upgrade to the all-new Maxis Home Fibre 100Mbps and enjoy 3x the speed for an additional RM10 per month. headtopics.com

Since this is a plan change and not a free upgrade, you’ll be subjected to a 24-month contract refresh.All customers eligible for the free speed upgrade will get bumped to the next speed for free without a new contract or price change. If you are still on a contract, the contract duration will be carried forward.

But if you don’t need the faster speed and prefer to pay less on your monthly bill, you are allowed to downgrade to the same speed on the new Maxis home fibre plan. Similar toIf you take up a new router from Maxis or if a modem upgrade is required to enjoy faster speeds, your Maxis Home Fibre Broadband contract will also be renewed for another 24 months. headtopics.com

Read more:

malaymail »

Maxis Fibre Broadband: Free speed upgrade only for 100Mbps plans and aboveMaxis offers free fibre broadband speed upgrade but it's only for 100Mbps and above. Here's what you need to know if you want to upgrade or downgrade your plan. Read more ⮕

Maxis Home Fibre: Here's the reduced broadband pricing, 100Mbps from RM89/monthMaxis has revealed its new reduced home fibre broadband pricing which starts from RM89/month. New 100Mbps, 300Mbps and 500Mbps customers get RM10/month rebate. Read more ⮕

Maxis introduces 2Gbps Home Fibre Broadband, first to bundle WiFi 6E routerMaxis has finally introduced its 2Gbps and 1Gbps fibre broadband offering. Maxis claims to be the first in Malaysia to offer 2Gbps with WiFi 6E router bundle. Read more ⮕

Maxis Opens Updated Fibre Prices Up To All CustomersPreviously relegated to only new and walk-in customers, Maxis is now opening up its new fibre internet prices to all. Read more ⮕

Vital to speed up infrastructure projects, land transfers, says AnwarHe also says the planning and development of economic corridors need to take into account planning and development potential in neighbouring countries. Read more ⮕

Vital to speed up infrastructure projects, land transfer processKUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim emphasised the need to expedite development and infrastructure projects while simplifying proces... Read more ⮕