Maxis Business Fibre gets price cut: 100Mbps from RM99/month but no free speed upgrade

, Maxis has also revised its fibre broadband pricing for its business customers which starts from as low as RM99/month for the base 100Mbps plan.

Similar to the Maxis Home Fibre offering, 100Mbps is the minimum option that replaces the previous 30Mbps plan and new subscribers can enjoy a promo price for the first 24 months. Although Maxis has introduced, the green telco is only offering up to 1Gbps for Business Fibre which is available in dynamic IP and fixed IP options.Take note that the promotional pricing is only offered to new Maxis Business Fibre customers for the first 24 months of the contract.

Interestingly, the 1Gbps plan is available for both Maxis’ own build fibre infrastructure as well as TM HSBB. On Maxis’ network, the upload speed is 500Mbps while on TM HSBB, it is 250Mbps.. As a comparison, Unifi offers 100Mbps at RM129/month (Promo: RM99/month), 300Mbps at RM199/month, 500Mbps at RM239/month and 1Gbps at RM319/month. However, if you need more bandwidth, Unifi Business Fibre’s aggregated 2Gbps (2x 1Gbps) plan is offered at RM369/month. headtopics.com

All Maxis Business Fibre plans are tied with a 24-month contract and it comes with 1 basic voice line for free. The plans are bundled with a WiFi 6 router and Maxis also offers an always-on wireless internet backup service which ensures continued connectivity if there’s an issue with the fibre connection. Customers on 300Mbps plans and above also get additional Mesh WiFi.

Before the price cut, Maxis used to offer 30Mbps for business at RM99/month, 100Mbps at RM139/month, 300Mbps at RM199/month, 500Mbps at RM269/month and 800Mbps at RM349/month. For a limited time in April this year, it used toIf you need a fixed IP for your business’ internet connection, here’s the Maxis Business Fibre pricing with one fixed IP:, there’s no mention of similar upgrades for business users. headtopics.com

