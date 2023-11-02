Matthew Perry's death: Inside the investigation to determine how the 'Friends' actor died

“Even the temperature of the jacuzzi will be taken,” said Craig Harvey, a retired chief of coroner’s investigations. “We do everything you see on TV, but it takes time.” “The autopsy will reveal any cardiac issues. With the naked eye they will able to look at his heart and see if any of his arteries are clogging,” Harvey said.

One law enforcement source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation is ongoing, said any prescription medications recovered at the home will be part of the review, which is common practice.

Michael Baden, New York’s former medical examiner, said that in Perry’s case, “at the autopsy, they should know whether he was alive when he went into the water, judging from the amount of water in his lungs.”

Given Perry’s extensive personally documented history of drug and painkiller use, Baden said investigators also would explore that angle.

