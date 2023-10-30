Matthew Perry's death: Adele, Alyssa Milano, Selma Blair and more pay tribute to 'Friends' actor

Matthew Perry wrote about his struggles for sobriety in his memoir, 'Friends, Lovers, And The Big Terrible Thing', which was published last autumn. Photo: AP

Matthew Perry's family, friends and fellow celebrities on Sunday mourned the passing of the wise-cracking co-star of 1990s sitcom "Friends." "Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend," Perry's family said. "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother," the family added. They thanked his fans by saying "You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."

Perry, 54, was born in Massachusetts and largely raised in Canada after his parents divorced. He played Chandler Bing for 10 seasons on "Friends," and was found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home Saturday afternoon, media reports said citing police. Perry's official cause of death may not be known for some time, but at this point foul play is not suspected.

The Los Angeles police declined to comment on the case on Sunday and the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office did not immediately return emails seeking comment. Perry's "Friends" co-stars - Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Courtney Cox - have yet to publicly comment on the passing of the co-star of the show that aired 236 episodes from 1994 to 2004, and remains widely popular in syndication.

The series made international celebrities out of all castmates, who played a close-knit group of young adults who spent time at each other's apartments and at "Central Perk," a fictional Manhattan cafe. The show's official webpage on Instagram said: "We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry's passing. He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans."

