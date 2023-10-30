Matthew Perry Honoured By Musicians During Concert

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

But apart from fans, various musicians have also come forth to honour the late actor. During a recent show in her Las Vegas residency, Adele took time to pay tribute to Perry. “One of my favourite memories of when I was younger, with my friends, and one of my friends Andrew when I was 12 did the best Chandler impression, and he would do it all the time to make us laugh.

@itvnews Adele pays tribute to Friends actor Matthew Perry during her Las Vegas concert #adele #matthewperry #friends #concert #lasvegas ♬ original sound – itvnews "He was so open with his struggles with addiction and sobriety, which I think is incredibly, incredibly brave," she said. "I just wanna say how much I love what he did for us, especially what he did for me and hopefully now he can rest in peace."

Charlie pays tribute to Matthew Perry on his tour, thank you so much, this is so beautiful @charlieputh 🤍🕊️ pic.twitter.com/6WZRHkBUcrThe singer-songwriter showed his gratitude during a concert in Melbourne, Australia. Sitting at his piano, Puth played the sitcom’s opening track, I Will Be There For You.

American band, the 1975 also took time during one of their concerts to honour Perry’s legacy. The band added Friends opening track to their pre-show playlist as a tribute to Perry.

