Mat Sabu: Chicken subsidy to be discontinued on November 1, will sustain local industry

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Mohamad Sabu said the government has agreed that subsidies and price control for chicken will be completely discontinued starting this Wednesday. — Picture by Hari AnggaraKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — Agriculture and Food Security Minister Mohamad Sabu today said the government has agreed that subsidies and price control for chicken will be completely discontinued starting on November 1 or this Wednesday.
“The rationale for ending subsidies in bulk for chicken is to reduce the leakage of subsidies which at this point are also enjoyed by foreigners and high income groups,” the minister, popularly known as Mat Sabu, said.
“The end of chicken price controls also supports the sustainability of the local chicken production industry. “In addition, through this method the Government will also be able to increase various socio-economic initiatives and people’s welfare including cash assistance,” he said in a press conference, at the Menara Lembaga Pertubuhan Peladang, here.” headtopics.com
