Massive storm damages several houses in Kubang Pasu, says Civil Defence

ALOR SETAR: The Civil Defence Force (APM) said that several houses in Kampung Pida 3 and Pida 4 Baru, Kubang Pasu were damaged after a massive storm hit the district at about 3.30pm Sunday (Oct 29).

"We received a report on the disaster at 3.45 pm. Several villagers were affected by heavy rain and strong winds, which damaged their houses,” Kubang Pasu district APM officer Capt (PA) Mohd Adenin Suhaimi said in a statement Sunday.

"The situation is under control and no casualties were reported," he said, adding that the number of damaged properties has yet to be confirmed. He said the Kubang Pasu District Operations Control Centre is monitoring the area and helping to clean up the debris. - Bernama

