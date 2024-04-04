Massive Earthquake Hits Taiwan

Taiwan was hit by a MASSIVE earthquake this morning (April 3). The earthquake, which measured 7.2 Ritcher scale happened around 7:58 AM this morning at Hualian. The major quake was felt across the entire Taiwan , as reported by Sin Chew. The MRT train operations were immediately suspended. People immediately evacuated the buildings and images of collapsed buildings also went viral on social media, showing the severity of the earthquake which was followed by several strong aftershocks.

Following the aftershocks, Taiwan’s Central Weather Administration also issued a red alert on tsunamis in Taiwan and China, with the waves possibly going up as high as 3 metres (10 feet). In Japan, the local Meteorological Agency also issued a tsunami alert for the southern Miyakojima and Okinawa islands. It was the largest earthquake to hit Taiwan in 25 years and was felt in parts of Japan and China, to

