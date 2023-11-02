Mas Ermieyati told to apologise to Tiong for ‘drinking, dancing’ criticism

“Tiong, who is a non-Muslim, is in a position to do what a Muslim minister would not be able to do, and that is to bond with and to serve both the locals and tourists well by dining and drinking alcoholic drinks with those celebrating the Gawai festival,” he said in a statement today.
“That is how the Dayaks celebrate their annual Gawai festival. Fun and party places always attract tourists. Most countries have resorts, bars, clubs and restaurants that cater to tourists.” It was reported that Masjid Tanah MP Mas Ermieyati Samsudin had, during the debate on the supply bill, questioned Tiong’s way of attracting tourists by “partying and dancing in public”.Last December, a video of Tiong drinking and dancing at a Gawai festival in Sarawak went viral.
In his winding-up speech in the Dewan Rakyat on Tuesday, the minister responded by saying that there was no issue with him drinking alcohol as he is not a Muslim.Tiong also said he did not see the merit in Mas Ermieyati’s complaint about his behaviour in the video.Stay up-to-date by following Daily Express’s Telegram channel.* Follow us on Instagram and join our Telegram and/or WhatsApp channel(s) for the latest news you don't want to miss.
