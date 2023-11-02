Mas Ermieyati told to apologise to Tiong for ‘drinking, dancing’ criticism

“Tiong, who is a non-Muslim, is in a position to do what a Muslim minister would not be able to do, and that is to bond with and to serve both the locals and tourists well by dining and drinking alcoholic drinks with those celebrating the Gawai festival,” he said in a statement today.

“That is how the Dayaks celebrate their annual Gawai festival. Fun and party places always attract tourists. Most countries have resorts, bars, clubs and restaurants that cater to tourists.” It was reported that Masjid Tanah MP Mas Ermieyati Samsudin had, during the debate on the supply bill, questioned Tiong’s way of attracting tourists by “partying and dancing in public”.Last December, a video of Tiong drinking and dancing at a Gawai festival in Sarawak went viral.

In his winding-up speech in the Dewan Rakyat on Tuesday, the minister responded by saying that there was no issue with him drinking alcohol as he is not a Muslim.Tiong also said he did not see the merit in Mas Ermieyati’s complaint about his behaviour in the video.Stay up-to-date by following Daily Express’s Telegram channel.* Follow us on Instagram and join our Telegram and/or WhatsApp channel(s) for the latest news you don't want to miss.

* Do you have access to the Daily Express e-paper and online exclusive news? Check out subscription plans available.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FMTODAY: Tiong bidas Ermieyati isu minum, menari ketika festivalMenteri Pelancongan, Seni dan Budaya Tiong King Sing mempertahankan tindakan beliau ketika meraikan suatu pesta bersama orang ramai.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Tiong bidas Ermieyati isu minum, menari ketika festivalFree Malaysia Today is an independent, bi-lingual news portal with a focus on Malaysian current affairs. Since 2009, we have been presenting news and analyses round the clock, staying true to objectivity – the missing dimension in today’s news scene.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

DAILYEXPRESS_MY: Nothing wrong with me drinking, dancing, says TiongPETALING JAYA: Tourism, arts and culture minister Tiong King Sing has defended himself against criticisms for drinking alcohol and dancing in public while celebrating a festival last year.

Source: DailyExpress_MY | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Nothing wrong with me drinking, dancing, says TiongThe tourism, arts and culture minister responds to an MP who asked if ‘partying and dancing in public’ was his unique way of attracting tourists.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

WORLDOFBUZZ: Tiong King Sing Tells Off Masjid Tanah MP for Bringing up His Drinking HabitsConsidering the fact that our country is ridiculously multiracial, there is an unspoken rule where different races should mind their own business when it

Source: WORLDOFBUZZ | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Apologise to Tiong for ‘drinking, dancing’ criticism, Sarawakian activist tells MPPeter John Jaban says the opposition member had failed to recognise the advantage of Tiong King Sing’s non-Muslim status as a minister.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕