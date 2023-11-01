Marvel Nearly Pivoted To Dr. Doom After Kang Actor Legal Case

In any case, jettisoning Majors doesn’t seem to be the studio’s play. While Doctor Doom might have been on the table at one point, the most surprising fanservice play mentioned in Variety’s piece is bringing back Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man and Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, both of whom were killed off in Avengers: Endgame. This would be alongside the rest of the original Avengers crew, such as Chris Evans’ Captain America, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, and Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk.

