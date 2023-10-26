Marseille convert 2 penalties to sink 10-man AEK

Olympique de Marseille players celebrate after defeating AEK Athens in the Europa League on Thursday. (AP pic)

Vitinha broke the deadlock for Marseille in the 27th minute, bundling home a short-range cross after they had squandered several earlier chances in the Group B clash. However, AEK were swiftly under pressure again when their goalkeeper, Cican Stankovic, was sent off for fouling Vitinha inside the box. Amine Harit converted the penalty at the hour mark.

Marseille are now top of the group with five points after three matches. AEK are second with four points. Kostas Fortounis delivered the opening goal for Olympiakos with a powerful right-foot strike from outside the box, finding the bottom corner after 33 minutes. headtopics.com

West Ham got a consolation goal in the 87th minute courtesy of a powerful Lucas Paqueta volley from the edge of the box. Real Betis top Group C with six points after a late Ayoze Perez goal gave them a 1-0 win at Aris Limassol, while Sparta Prague and Rangers played out a 0-0 draw in the Czech capital.

