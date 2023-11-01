Mark Rutte: Massive humanitarian aid need to be delivered to Gaza

Rutte told this to the media at the Islamic Arts Museum, here on Wednesday, in conjunction with his two-day visit to Malaysia. “Yes, there are many initiatives unfolding at the moment. I hope as soon as possible there is one or two that will be successful,” he said.

The occupied enclave with a population of 2.3 million people also suffered from total blockade with food, water, medicine and fuel running out, while aid convoys allowed into Gaza have delivered only a fraction of what is needed.

He said the Netherlands and Malaysia, taking advantange of their long standing relationship and as influential states in their respective region were keen to work closer together to expand their partnership, especially in the digital domain and high end semi conductor industry.

This include the Netherlands’ agreement to extend the programmes signed under the memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) and two Dutch non-governmental organisations (NGOs) signed in 2020, to accelerate Malaysia’s aims in relation to sustainable palm oil production for another five years.

The Netherlands is the largest importer of Malaysian palm oil among European countries and is also one of the countries that has supported Malaysia in issues related to palm oil over the years.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THESUNDAILY: Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte undertakes working visit to MalaysiaPUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, will undertake a working visit to Malaysia from Tuesday (Oct 31) to Nov 1, marking his secon...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Perdana Menteri Belanda Mark Rutte lakukan lawatan kerja ke MalaysiaPUTRAJAYA: Perdana Menteri Belanda Mark Rutte (gambar) akan melakukan lawatan kerja ke Malaysia mulai Selasa (31 Okt) hingga 1 Nov, lawatan kedua beli...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Dutch PM Mark Rutte arrives for two-day working visit to MalaysiaKUALA LUMPUR: The Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte arrived here today for a two-day working visit to Malaysia. The special aircraft carryi...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Dutch PM Mark Rutte arrives for two-day working visit to MalaysiaMANILA (Philippine Daily Inquirer/Asia News Network): Police are looking for evidence that will directly link the police officer identified as a “person of interest” in the disappearance of beauty queen, former Miss Batangas Catherine Camilon.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Gaza terkini: Tentera Israel bergerak perlahan di Gaza, Hamas balas serangan darat ZionisGaza terkini: Tentera Israel bergerak perlahan di Gaza, Hamas balas serangan darat Zionis

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Gaza terkini: Kereta kebal Israel mara ke barat laut GazaGaza terkini: Kereta kebal Israel mara ke barat laut Gaza walaupun semalam dikatakan berjaya dihalang oleh pejuang Hamas.

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕