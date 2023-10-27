Marcus Lim heads into Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship weekend three shots off the pace, one of four Malaysians to make the cut

second round of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, carding a solid one-under-par 70 to head into the weekend in joint seventh place.

“The first nine holes were pretty calm and I managed to take advantage, but I still missed a couple of short birdie putts. Royal Melbourne is a great golf course and I’m still learning a couple of shots here and there, but all in all it’s been good.” said Lim.

18-year-old Nateeshvar meanwhile will relish making the cut of 12-over-par on the number, having missed out on the weekend in his two previous appearances. “Playing Royal Melbourne was a great experience as this is my first time playing links golf. Even though I played badly, I gained a lot of experience and hopefully I’ll play better next time. This is my first time playing in the Asia-Pacific Amateur and it’s amazing how we’re treated like VIPs. It felt like a PGA Tour event,” said Yap, who carded rounds of 80 and 79. headtopics.com

The Asia-Pacific Amateur champion will receive an invitation to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club and exemptions into The 152nd Open at Royal Troon and the 129th Amateur Championship, provided he retains his amateur status.

Read more:

theSundaily »

Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship heads to Japan in 2024MELBOURNE: The 15th Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship will be contested at Taiheiyo Club’s Gotemba Course in Gotemba, Japan, from Oct 3-6, 2024. The a... Read more ⮕

Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Marcus Lim leads Malaysian in ninth place with opening 72 at Royal MelbourneMELBOURNE: Marcus Lim showcased his resilience by carding a commendable one-over-par 72 under demanding conditions, establishing himself as the top Ma... Read more ⮕

Sukan Para Asia: Sasaran hampir pasti tercapaiWalaupun mengharungi hari kelapan tanpa kilauan emas, namun kejayaan Abu Samah Borhan dan Mohamad Yusshazwan Yusoff menamatkan Read more ⮕

Fahmi Fadzil: M'sia Has the Fastest Median 5G Network Speed in Southeast Asia, 3rd GloballyCommunications and Digital (KKD) Minister Fahmi Fadzil has announced that Malaysia's median 5G network speed is the fastest among Southeast Asian countries Read more ⮕

Pingat emas Para Asia ubati duka Latif selepas kereta dicuriKejayaan memenangi pingat emas dalam Sukan Para Asia 2022 menjadi penawar duka buat jaguh lompat bergalah para negara, Datuk Abdul Latif Read more ⮕

Anif raih perak Kejohanan Badminton Asia B-17Kota Kinabalu: Pemain badminton Sabah, Datu Anif Isaac Datu Asrah memenangi pingat perak untuk Malaysia dalam acara beregu campuran pada Kejohanan Badminton Asia Bawah-17 yang berlangsung di Chengdu, China pada hujung minggu lalu. Read more ⮕