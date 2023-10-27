MARC Ratings expects oil prices to remain high until 2024

MARC Ratings opined the Israel-Hamas conflict has introduced multiple geopolitical risks that could potentially have a substantial impact on oil prices. (AFP pic)

The rating agency said the Brent oil prices will hover around US$85-US$95 (RM406.17-RM 453.96) for the remainder of 2023 and within the range of US$80-US$100 (RM382.28 – RM477.85) per barrel in 2024. In a statement, MARC Ratings said the worldwide energy landscape is currently experiencing a complex interplay of factors that are shaping the oil market’s near-term price outlook.“Others include supply disruptions, expectations of steady global gross domestic product (GDP) growth in 2024, and the persistence of medium-term oil dependency despite evolving environmental policies, it stated.

The agency opined the current Israel-Hamas conflict has introduced multiple geopolitical risks that could potentially have a more substantial impact on oil prices compared to the Russia-Ukraine War.It said the world’s largest oil importer, China, has shown signs of economic recovery, with better-than-expected growth in the third quarter of this year (Q3 2023), prompting forecasters to revise their estimates for China’s 2023 GDP growth to 5% and above. headtopics.com

This is primarily due to Saudi Arabia and Russia’s commitment to extending production quota cuts in favour of higher oil revenue over market share.

