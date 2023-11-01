MARA dispels claims of food poisoning at college in N. Sembilan

According to a statement, MARA said it promptly contacted the District Health Office and initiated an investigation in response to a woman’s Facebook post which claimed that students had suffered from stomachache and diarrhoea due to the consumption of rotten eggs during a meal.

“A thorough inspection revealed that the institution maintained high standards of cleanliness and adhered to proper food handling procedures,” it said.MARA also advised parents of the students not to be overly alarmed and encouraged them to stay in regular contact with the college for the latest updates.

The statement underlined MARA’s unwavering concern for the welfare and safety of students in its educational institutions, with a commitment to taking appropriate action whenever issues arise. Following the woman’s Facebook post, MARA Chairman Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, in his own Facebook statement, directed the MARA deputy director-general (education) to take strict measures to prevent any similar incident in the future.He emphasised that there would be zero tolerance for any food supplier’s negligence in providing meals to students. — Bernama

