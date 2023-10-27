Manhunt for US gunman presses on, leaving small town in fear

LEWISTON: Thousands of anxious small-town Maine residents began a second day under lockdown today as police waging a sprawling manhunt struggled to find a US army reservist accused of killing 18 people in America’s deadliest mass shooting this year.

A wide area around Lewiston remained locked down today, more than 24 hours after Card allegedly went on a rampage in which 13 people were also wounded.“Uneasy,” said resident Jeremy Hiltz, when asked how he felt.Authorities erected roadblocks, ordered schools and businesses closed, and told residents to stay indoors.Card was seen in surveillance footage pointing a semi-automatic rifle as he walked into the Just-in-Time bowling alley yesterday.

State police warned “please come outside” and “we don’t want anyone to get hurt” over a loudspeaker near the home, but later said the warnings were routine and not confirmation that Card was inside.“I would have never expected that from him,” he told AFP of Card. headtopics.com

Hundreds of police in military style camouflage gear, as well as FBI agents, flooded the search zone in what Lewiston police chief David St Pierre called “an all-hands-on-deck approach”.This latest shooting is one of the deadliest in the US since 2017, when a gunman opened fire on a crowded music festival in Las Vegas, killing 60 people.

The country has recorded at least 565 mass shootings this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a non-governmental organisation that defines a mass shooting as four or more people wounded or killed. headtopics.com

Biden added that the gun violence that plagues the US “is not normal, and we cannot accept it”, urging lawmakers to pass a bill banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

