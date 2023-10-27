Manga on milk bottle helps kids drink up

TOKYO: In Japan, pupils at an elementary school are being served milk in bottles like no other: they feature a comic strip that is revealed progressively as the child drinks.

The aim is to get kids to finish their milk and reap health benefits while also cutting down on waste. The Japanese brand Seki Milk is behind this innovative solution, which involves printing a comic strip – or more precisely a manga – directly onto the milk bottle.

Using white ink to print the artwork, the images are revealed as consumers sip, providing an incentive to finish the entire bottle to find out how the story ends.This highly original “Milk Manga” initiative has so far only been tested in an elementary school in the town of Seki, in Gifu Prefecture, where children receive the bottle of milk at lunchtime. headtopics.com

The Tokyo advertising agency supporting the promotion of this project states in a video that 65% of schoolchildren don’t finish their bottle of milk, viewed in Japan as an essential means of filling up on calcium.

