Man with One Arm Overcomes Bullying and Finds Strength in Family

Loh Chee Khoon, born with only one arm, faced bullying in school due to his disability. Despite being constantly bullied, he found solace in the love and support of his family. However, during a compulsory 5km run, he realized he was holding his friend back and decided to quit the race.





DailyExpress_MY » / 🏆 3. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

One man, but not one messageWhile the PM is the popular face of the unity government, its confused messaging on the ground is not faring well against the Opposition’s focused attacks.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

Ten-man Man City extend Premier League lead, Man United bounce back at BurnleyMANCHESTER, Sept 24 — Manchester City moved five points clear at the top of the Premier League despite having Rodri sent-off in a fiery 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest on...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Let Me Solo Her Finishes Brutal Malenia-Only Run Of Elden RingLet Me Solo Her finishes brutal Malenia-only run of Elden Ring:

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

Soccer-Fulham's Ream breaks arm against Man City, says SilvaLONDON (Reuters) - Fulham captain Tim Ream's season ended prematurely on Sunday as he suffered a broken arm in the 2-1 home defeat by Manchester City in the Premier League.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

Man found dead in house toilet with slash wound on armPETALING JAYA: A man has been found dead in the toilet of his house in Taman Kelisa, Sungai Petani.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

National-level One District One Industry programme to be revitalised: EwonMELAKA: The future national-level One District One Industry (SDSI) Madani Showcase will be revitalised in an effort to promote the products of local entrepreneurs, said Entrepreneur Development and Co

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »