Man United booed off after Newcastle loss

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag looked shell-shocked as his team were booed off the pitch and the Dutchman is under intense pressure following their 3-0 defeat by Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday.

In a repeat of this year’s final at Wembley which Manchester United won 2-0, Newcastle led 2-0 at halftime thanks to goals by Miguel Almiron and Lewis Hall before extending their lead through Joe Willock to ease into the quarterfinals.

Hall doubled the lead eight minutes later, volleying into the far corner after a poor clearance. Misery continued for the home crowd when Willock sliced through the defence and slotted his shot into the bottom corner around the hour mark.

“This is a really tough place to come and to score the goals we did at the times we did and just the manner of the performance really pleased me.” West Ham United knocked out Arsenal with a 3-1 victory thanks to goals from Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen and an own goal from defender Ben White at the London Stadium.

