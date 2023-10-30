Man stopped for speeding, arrested after allegedly using stun gun on Singaporean traffic police officers

for the latest news you need to know.SINGAPORE, Oct 30 — A 38-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of Sunday after he allegedly used a stun device on two Traffic Police officers who stopped him for speeding along Victoria Street.

When officers asked the driver for his national identification card (NRIC) and driving licence, he only produced his NRIC for identification. “He then dashed out of his car suddenly and fled on foot with his belongings that exposed a black object resembling the handle of a weapon,” said the police in a press release on Monday.The man dropped his belongings, including a samurai sword with a black handle, during the ensuing struggle with officers.

Sergeant Muhammad Afiq sustained two injuries to his fingers and shin, while Staff Sergeant Khairulanwar was tased four times on his back. Despite their injuries, the officers were able to subdue and arrest the man with the help of 22-year-old Private Mohammed Akbar Madarsa Mohamed Sultan, an off-duty full-time national serviceman from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) who was passing by.“When I saw the police officers grappling with the aggressive suspect, I felt a strong sense of duty to help,” said Pte Akbar, who was presented the Public Spiritedness Award by the police. headtopics.com

• For possession of the two knuckle dusters, he faces a jail term of up to five years and caning with not less than six strokes • He also faces an imprisonment term of not exceeding 30 years or imprisonment for life, and 15 strokes of the cane for trafficking in not less than 167g and not more than 250g of methamphetamine

• For driving whilst under disqualification, he also faces a fine of up to S$10,000 with imprisonment for a term of up to three years or both

