Man nabbed for allegedly raping, impregnating teen daughter

MUAR: A 41-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping his own daughter until she became pregnant in a village in Parit Jawa here.

Muar OCPD Asst Comm Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz said the victim, a 17-year-old teenager, had come to the police station to lodge a report at 9pm on Saturday (Oct 28). “The victim has come forward and reported that she had been raped by her father. The victim has also shared that she is pregnant after conducting a pregnancy test.

“The police then made a follow-up arrest of the suspect at 1.20am on Sunday (Oct 29),” he said when contacted. ACP Raiz Mukhliz added that investigations also revealed that the victim is still studying and has been abused by the suspect since she was six years old.The case is being investigated under Section 376(3) of the Penal Code for raping a person he was not permitted by law to marry. headtopics.com

