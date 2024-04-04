Man Moved to Tears After Seeing Visually Impaired Couple with Child Waiting for Train

Recently, a video went viral on social media showing a man who was moved to tears after seeing a visually impaired couple with a young child waiting for a train. The video was uploaded on TikTok by the user @lookiy7 and captured the moment at Hang Tuah LRT station in Kuala Lumpur.

