Man loses RM200,000 and important documents in daring daylight theft

A 66-year-old man claims he became the victim of a daring daylight theft at the Shell station in Batu 5, Jalan Tuaran, where he lost RM200,000 and important documents, Tuesday. The incident at 11.12am was captured on the dashcam of a car that happened to be filling petrol at one of the pumps nearby. The footage, which went viral on social media, showed a man casually approaching the car, opening the driver’s car door, before closing it. He then opened the rear door to take out a bag.

He fled on a waiting motorcycle nearby. The elderly victim was supposedly unaware of the theft until he noticed his car door ajar

