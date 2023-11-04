Man killed, 12 injured in collision between car and van carrying orphans in Kota Tinggi

A man was killed and 12 other people were injured after the car he was driving collided with a van carrying orphans at KM9.5 Jalan Sungai Sayong-Tenggara in Kota Tinggi yesterday. Kota Tinggi district police chief Supt Hussin Zamora said the driver of the Nissan Sentra, Aminuddin Sanusi, 54, died on the spot. He said Aminuddin was travelling in the direction of Jalan Bandar Tenggara towards Kota Tinggi when he tried to overtake another vehicle and collided head-on with the Kia Pregio van.

“The 41-year-old van driver and 11 passengers comprising seven boys and four girls, aged nine to 15, from Pertubuhan Rumah Anak Yatim Bandar Tenggara, were injured and sent to Hospital Kulai,” he said in a statement today

