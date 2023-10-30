Man held for assaulting, swinging machete at young son

IPOH: A father has been arrested in Gerik for allegedly punching and kicking his 12-year-old son, and swinging a machete in his direction.

Gerik OCPD Supt Zulkifli Mahmood said the assault took place in Kampung Perah at about 5pm on Sunday (Oct 29). He said the boy’s 35-year-old aunt, a Thai national, lodged a report at the Bersia police station and the man was arrested on Monday (Oct 30).

Supt Zulkifli said the aunt had brought the victim to her home on Saturday (Oct 28) evening to celebrate his birthday.“According to the report, the woman and boy were in her house (on Sunday) when the 37-year-old man came in and punched and kicked the victim on his back.“We are still trying to determine why the father behaved in such a manner," he said in a statement. headtopics.com

The boy, who suffered soft tissue damage on his back and legs, was brought to Hospital Gerik's emergency department for treatment. The case was being investigated under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001 for neglect, abandonment or exposure to physical or emotional harm, Supt Zulkifli added.

