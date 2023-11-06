Man Found Guilty of Attempted Murder in Mosque Attacks

A man has been found guilty of attempting to murder two men who were walking home from mosques in two British cities. The attacks, which occurred in west London and Birmingham, were described as horrific and random. The perpetrator, Mohammed Abbkr, was not motivated by any particular ideology and the attacks were not considered terrorist acts.

