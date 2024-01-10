Man Experiences Severe Leg Cramp While Running

It is common to get a muscle cramp when doing vigorous exercises, but it is not common if you can’t move your leg at all. That is what happened to a man while he was running. Twitter user Amigul Deghaman shared the story of what happened to his friend. According to the video, the victim was fine at the start of the run. During the early stage of the run, he was active and ran at a comfortable pace. However, at the end of the 11th kilometre, the victim’s leg started to cramp.

Even applying ice did not help, leading to him being sent to the Selayang Hospital. He had to endure the pain for over an hour and a half. The victim can be seen lying with what allegedly looks like the cold compress and hot compress bag below his calves and once the ambulance arrived, he was brought to the ambulance on a stretcher bed. Amigul captioned the video asking the people about ways to avoid getting a cramp or tips to lessen the risk of going through a cram





