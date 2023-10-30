Man City crush Man United as Liverpool show support for absent Diaz

Manchester City's Norwegian striker Erling Haaland (centre) celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford in Manchester October 29, 2023.

But memories of past glories failed to translate onto the pitch, with the home team thoroughly outplayed by the champions, who did not have to get out of second gear in their 3-0 win. “I had a feeling that at this part of the season we are playing better than at this point last season,” he told the BBC.

United manager Erik ten Hag, whose team have now lost five of their opening 10 league games, refused to comment on the penalty award. Jota held aloft Diaz’s number seven shirt after scoring — the Colombian did not feature in Liverpool’s squad following the kidnapping incident in his home country. headtopics.com

The army said in a statement it had set up roadblocks and deployed two motorised platoons, unmanned aircraft, helicopters and a plane with radar in the search for Luis Manuel Diaz. “I don’t want to make the game bigger than it was, but definitely, we tried to help Luis with the fight we put in because obviously we want to help and we cannot really help,” he said.High-flying Aston Villa, in fifth spot, won their 12th consecutive home game in the Premier League, beating struggling Luton 3-1.